Sponsored Post: OPEN HOUSE TOMORROW - 2023 Indian Fall Road, Corfu

2023 Indian Falls Road, Corfu - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JULY 1, from 11am-1:00pm! Truly the most warm and inviting country home you will see! Immaculately kept this property has all quality upgrades and is no flip! All Anderson windows, radiant in floor heat(you will fall in love again this winter)upgraded 200 amp electrical service, fully gutted/remodeled kitchen with gorgeous tongue and groove ceiling and large pantry room with laundry is just the start! Inviting country kitchen has small breakfast nook as well as dining area for larger gatherings. Cozy wood burning stove and half bath downstairs for your guests makes this place great for entertaining as well as large family room with Cathedral ceiling and beautiful windows that lead out to wrap around deck with views of the prettiest backgrounds! Inviting 1st floor bedroom suite with closet everyone will be jealous of and newly renovated large&bright private bath that leads to its own deck with hot tub! A 2 bay shop built in 2016 with xtra tall covered carport ready for RV, gorgeous gardens, fruit trees and grapevines and fire pit area with charming waterfall makes this property a true homestead! Offers due July 5 @ 4:00.