Sponsored Post: Open Houses this Saturday! List with Reliant Real Estate today



Open House: Saturday 10-11 a.m. • 59 N. Pearl Street, Oakfield. Offers more than what meets the eye! This solid commercial building with a space for everyone! Attractive large office space that has large private conference room, main office space, and front office.

There are two huge bay garages with oversized overhead doors, one heated. Separate storage or equipment rooms if needed. Upstairs features large, nicely finished, 3 rooms and small kitchenette – could be extra office space or living quarters!

This place will surprise you with how nicely done with endless possibilities! Easy to see! Call Lynn Bezon today 585-344-HOME.



Open House: Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. • 7773 Macomber Road, Oakfield. Super solid country home in the middle of fields – beautiful location! Outside landscaping is beautiful in spring, summer and fall with endless perennial flowers and pretty patio to sit and enjoy! Inside is super homey and waiting for the next owners updates! Extra large room sizes and storage galore.

Oversized back sunroom with pretty tongue-and-groove woodwork and lots of sliding doors to welcome the breezes. Also includes propane stove to carry it into the colder months. Inside features country kitchen with laundry nook, spacious dining area and cozy living room with beautiful stone wall propane fireplace. There is a large newer 1st floor master bedroom and oversized first floor bath as well as two bedrooms upstairs.

Easy to see! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today 344-4663. Click here for more information on this listing.