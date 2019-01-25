January 25, 2019 - 12:00pm
Sponsored Post: Pre-need funding and taxes
Pre-need funeral accounts in New York State are considered assets of the individual, not the funeral home. Each year, those that have prepaid their funerals with a funeral home receive a tax document for the interest earned in the previous year. If you have an account with any of our funeral homes, and did not receive your statement, please call us. We'd be happy to assist you. Batavia Funeral Homes
