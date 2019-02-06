February 6, 2019 - 3:33pm
Sponsored Post: Price Reduction: 164 Summit Street, call Reliant today
Price reduced! 164 Summit Street, Batavia! This home is move-in ready! Be in your new home in 30 days. Owners are listening to all reseasonable offers. This city home has a lot to offer – beautiful wood work throughtout, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and full walkup attic. Definitely a must see! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today - 585-344-HOME (4663)
