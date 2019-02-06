Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 6, 2019 - 3:33pm

Sponsored Post: Price Reduction: 164 Summit Street, call Reliant today

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Summit St, real estate, homes for sale. Batavia.


Price reduced! 164 Summit Street, Batavia! This home is move-in ready! Be in your new home in 30 days. Owners are listening to all reseasonable offers. This city home has a lot to offer – beautiful wood work throughtout, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and full walkup attic. Definitely a must see! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today - 585-344-HOME (4663)

Calendar

February 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button