Sponsored Post: Price reduction at 6556 Miller Road - call Reliant Real Estate today

**AWESOME PRICE REDUCTION! THIS OWNER WILLING TO LISTEN TO ALL REASONABLE OFFERS!** Solid ranch on quiet pretty country road! This 3 bedroom, 1 and a half bath home has a lot to offer for someone looking for country living-the yard is parklike with small outbuilding that has electric and water run to it and what used to be four kennels.

Large fenced in area for all your animals, a small shed and a cute gazebo! Inside features three good size bedrooms, kitchen with slider leading to outside deck and an awesome extra living/den/man cave with wet bar! Downstairs could be finished and also has pellet stove for supplemental heating if wanted. Great home and great location! Call today!



Awesome almost 3.5 acre lot located in a great country spot but close to everything! Located in Byron Bergen School System -- this lot is ready for someone to come build their dream home or have a place to hang out have a fire and rip it up! Come take a walk! There are two separate 1.6 acre parcels (listed as MLS#) owner will sell separate or together for a great price!

