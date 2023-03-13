Sponsored Post: Real Estate auction from Bontrager! Bid now



Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service is offering a public internet auction of a 3-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath Cape Cod style house resting on 1.9 acres in the Town of Pembroke. The home features hardwood floors, a 2 car garage, and country views. The successful bidder is buying the property as is, and is encouraged to view the property in person. Two open houses are scheduled: Thursday, March 16, 3 - 5 PM and Saturday, March 18, 9 - 11 AM. To learn more or bid, find the auction at bontragerauction.com, use the link: https://bit.ly/3IQFUUb, or contact Robert Todd Jantzi (Lic. RE Broker) at 585-343-4529.