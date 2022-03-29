Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate; don't overlook this property



1 Thorp St., Batavia. This is an opportunity not to be overlooked-one of kind super solid City home! This unique, hand stoned home has loads of character, a super spacious and well laid out floor plan and an almost "hidden garden" aspect to it that is super charming. Tucked back into the end corner of the street, this home has a great front porch to enjoy and a fully fenced side yard for the gardener, or perfect for kids and or pets to enjoy! There is a shaded patio area with walkway back to large shed for extra yard supplies as well! Inside there is so much room that you will be surprised as to all the entertaining and storage areas as well as 5 large bedrooms! There is a bedroom and 1/2 bath downstairs as well as a great laundry/utility area for those that don't want to do stairs. As unique as the hand placed stoned exterior there is an enclosed stoned patio room with grill/fireplace that would make the most awesome bar/he/she den. The roof is approximately 4 years young as well as a 5 year old furnace with brand new motor - The water main has been replaced and this home has been recently insulated as well! With some fresh paint and flooring and your modern touches this home would shine! Click here to view this property.