Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate has hot new listings to show you
2 Narramore Drive Batavia. This home is large bright, cheerful and ready for lots of energy! Easy to see! Click here for more information on this listing.
6556 Miller Road, Elba. Solid ranch on quiet pretty country road! This 3 bedroom, 1 and a half bath home has a lot to offer for someone looking for country living. Click here for more information on this listing.
3374 Church St., Alexander. Look no further, this home checks all the boxes! 3 Bedroom, bath and a half ranch on great village street. Click here for information on this listing.
10362 Tapp Road, Bethany: Solid country home -- very spacious and well laid out, in need of some love and decorating but when finished will be a real charmer! Click here for more information on this listing.
Call Lynn Bezon today & list your property with Reliant Real Estate!