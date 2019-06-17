Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate has your summer listings



5 Soccio St., Batavia: Heres a great way to get into a nice neighborhood and also have an extra income to pay the bill!

This solid double has all seperated utilities-including water! Large apartments, great parking two-car detached garage and good yard! Lower furnace 4 yrs. old, deck new 2018 as well as garage doors and garage roof and siding.



3233 Pratt Road - Town of Batavia: 1991 Fairmont 14 x 76 with a permanent 25x19 side addition that gives this home extra roominess that you don't get with the others!

Spacious and homey and well kept is what you will find with this three bedroom two full bath home. The floor plan is great and the kitchen is wonderfully big with a ton of cupboards!

Pretty landscaped yard with covered open porch and nice shed for all your extras!