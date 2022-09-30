Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate hosts open house this Saturday 11am - 1pm



OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST, 11AM - 1PM. 6873 Norton Road, Elba. ​Truly a country classic Homestead on picturesque 5 acre lot! This home offers everything that most people try to recreate – large room sizes, tall ceilings, wide planked wood flooring, HOMINESS and good country livin'! There is first floor bedroom with full modernized bath and upstairs has 4 large bedrooms and newly added second full bath. Country kitchen has tons of cupboards, large dining area that is the heart and center of this home, oversized back entrance/mudroom and laundry area(every home needs!) All Bedrooms are large and offer a lot of storage/closet space and two staircases will get you where you need to go in this almost 2200 sq ft home! Let's not forget to mention this home is all mechanically up to date including newer windows, metal roof and new septic installed 2019! The yard is something that most would not notice cruising by but is absolutely beautiful with pretty views of farmland and gardens with pretty stone steps and garden pathways-all the hard work has already been done for you AND you can sit on one of 3 different porches to enjoy it all! Last but not least don't forget about the gorgeous big red barn! Make sure to tell your country loving friends about this one! Call Reliat Real Estate today 585-344-HOME (4663).