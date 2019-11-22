Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate -- just in time for Thanksgiving



9400 Putnam Road - Batavia: Location is key for this solid and comfortable country farmette, located on almost 23 PRIME country acres in the Town of Batavia-Alexander School District!

This home offers so much for someone looking for spread out room-large rooms high ceilings big bedrooms, TONS of storage, two living rooms, gorgeous woodwork, hardwood floors, and some of the county's best farm land!

This property goes all the way over to East Road, with frontage there as well-you could parcel off and sell. Or build your other dream home! So many possibilities—and all very well kept and lovingly cared for. Definitely worth a look! Click here for additional information.



1142 McAlpine Road, Basom: If you are looking for privacy and great hunting, or seclusion and beautiful wooded backdrop or somewhere to hang out and run your toys AND have a place to live and work, then look no further! This property has something for everyone.

1987 manufactured home in good shape, plus a two-story outbuilding perfect for hobbyist, hunter, storage or place to hang out! This property includes a second lot that runs directly behind it which is a separate building lot. Build your dream home and during the process have a place to live!

Come check out all the possibilities. Click here for additional information.



6556 Miller Road, Elba: AWESOME PRICE REDUCTION! THIS OWNER WILLING TO LISTEN TO ALL REASONABLE OFFERS! Solid ranch on quiet pretty country road! This three bedroom, one and a half bath home has a lot to offer for someone looking for country living.

The yard is park-like with small outbuilding that has electric and water run to it and what used to be four kennels and large fenced-in area for all your animals. Also includes a small shed and a cute gazebo!

Inside features three good size bedrooms, kitchen with slider leading to outside deck and an awesome extra living/den/man cave with wet bar! Downstairs could be finished and also has pellet stove for supplemental heating if wanted. Great home and great location! Click here for additional information.

3374 Church Street, Alexander: Look no further, this home checks all the boxes! Three bedroom, bath and a half ranch on great village street, updated, neutral and clean with awesome attic and basement space if you really want to expand your space!

This home is great and definitely should be seen -- easy to get into at anytime, just call! Click here for more information.