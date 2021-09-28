Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate: Just Listed: 6457 Mill Pond Road, Byron



Just Listed: 6457 Mill Pond Road, Byron. The affordable country ranch you have been waiting for! This solid home has great space, new furnace 2020, large living room and a great walk out basement! Needs some updating but overall good condition! The yard is amazing - home sits up and back from the road, on the corner and oversees a nice quiet country road. Besides the attached garage, there is a nice little barn for all your extra storage or hobbies. Definitely take a look at this one! Call reliant Real Estate today - call 595-344-HOME (4663). Delayed negotiations until 9/30 at 12:00. Click here for more information on this listing.