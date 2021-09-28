Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 28, 2021 - 4:30pm

Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate: Just Listed: 6457 Mill Pond Road, Byron

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, New Listing, Relaint Real Estate, byron.


Just Listed: 6457 Mill Pond Road, Byron. The affordable country ranch you have been waiting for! This solid home has great space, new furnace 2020, large living room and a great walk out basement!    Needs some updating but overall good condition! The yard is amazing - home sits up and back from the road, on the corner and oversees a nice quiet country road. Besides the attached garage, there is a nice little barn for all your extra storage or hobbies. Definitely take a look at this one! Call reliant Real Estate today - call 595-344-HOME (4663). Delayed negotiations until 9/30 at 12:00. Click here for more information on this listing.

Comments

Calendar

September 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button