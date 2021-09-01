Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate; Just Listed - 7324 Selden Road, LeRoy



Just Listed: 7324 Selden Road, Le Roy. Why bother building when its already been done for you? Come see this custom built, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home on almost a 2 pretty country acre lot! Only 2 years old this home, is kept in meticulous condition-you literally can move in and do nothing! This home was well planned out when built with attention paid to all the details! Spacious, open floor plan great for entertaining but super cozy for relaxing. Kitchen was well thought out with loads of cupboards, pantry closet, beautiful quartz countertops, an oversized counter top breakfast bar - perfect for the cook who needs spread out room! Pretty living room leads to covered back porch with trex decking overlooking peaceful and private back yard-even the gutters have gutter screens! Bedrooms are all good size with extra large master bedroom and pretty bath with no step shower! First floor laundry located as you come in from large 2 car garage (wired with 220 electric). This home was built with retirement years in mind so everything is just perfect to grow old in! Basement is high and dry and ready for the next owner to finish off if wanted! At todays prices, why build when you can move right into this beautiful country home! Click here fo rmore information on this NEW listing or call Lynn Bezon Reliant Real Estate today. Call 585-344-HOME (4663).