Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate: Just listed - cozy country ranch



Just listed - cozy country ranch​ - 6447 Oak Orchard Road, Elba.

Solid and cozy little country ranch located on 1.4 acre peaceful lot. The home has been updated throughout the years including a roof done in 2010 and new septic in approximately 2004. There is central air and a full house generator should bad weather happen. There are three large bedrooms and a nice and large first floor laundry room that is super convenient! The basement is large and could be converted to great workspace area! Current owner has utilized some alternative heat uses so there is that option as well! Also for the shop enthusiast there is a large 3 bay garage/shop-definitely a place to get things done and storage galore!! Yard is private and quiet with a peaceful little creek running along the back edge-definitely a great little piece of country living and only minutes from thruway and shopping! Call Reliant Real Estate today - call 585-344-HOME (4663)