Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate - LAND for sale



5158 East Main Street Road, Town of Batavia. Location, location, location... This property has very favorable commercial zoning with high visibility, great traffic counts and within 10 miles of three NYS Thruway exits – plus every other main routes 5, 20, 33, 63, 77, and Route 98! Property shares boundary lines with the GCEDC Ag Park and a National Grid substation. There are two freestanding buildings on property which can be used or easily removed. There has been a clean Phase 1 recently completed as of July 2019. This property is priced below neighboring commercial lots! A lot of opportunity for the price! Click for more information.



0 McNamar Road, Barre. 18+ acres of awesome hunting/recreational land! There's approximately 1,500 feet of road frontage, should you desire to build your dream home and have a true ponderosa! Hunter verified...GREAT Bucks roam this land. There's an already cleared chunk of ground and all the rest gives you a great wooded, beautiful piece to roam or ride! So many possibilities to be had. LAND THEY DON’T MAKE IT ANYMORE! This property also abuts a 3+ acre parcel that has a 30x100 block building with an additional almost 500 feet of road frontage on Transit Road (MLS#B1222675). You could have an awesome camp-package deal will be considered! Click for more information.



0 Prole Road, Extension, Stafford. Awesome almost 3.5 acre lot located in a great country spot but close to everything. Located in Byron Bergen School System -- this lot is ready for someone to come build their dream home or have a place to hang out have a fire and rip it up! Come take a walk! There are two separate 1.6 acre parcels (listed as MLS#) owner will sell separate or together for a great price! Click for more information or call Lynn today. 585-344-HOME (4663).

0 Prole Road Extension -- Parcel II . 1.6 Acre lot in Byron Bergen School System -- close to Route 33 and Town of Batavia for all your shopping! Scenic and ready for you to plan your dream build or just a place to go and hang out ! This can be combined with adjacent parcel for a total of 3.4 acres (MLS #B1236322) this property is priced to sell! Click for more information.



0 Edgerton Road, Elba. This land is located East of Norton Road on South side of the road, before you get to where Whitney Mill road intersects...Great lot in Elba School System with public water now running down the road! Can be a fun place to hang out and have some outdoor fun or awesome location for your dream home! Click for more information.

