Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate; New listing -1368 Judge Road, Alabama

Affordable 4 bedroom, country home located in Oakfield School System and literally surrounded by all major routes and NYS thruway to get you where you need to go quickly! This newly refurbished home has been freshly painted and new flooring throughout. This home is super spacious and all four bedrooms are equally large-no arguing about who gets the small room! Roof redone 6 years ago, large garage, new deck, great half acre lot and hooked to public water-all good things plus clean and ready to move into immediately! Offers due by Monday January 24th at 10:00 a.m.