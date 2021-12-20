Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate; new listing: 7516 S. Pearl Street, Oakfield



NEW LISTING: 7516 South Pearl Street Road, Oakfield. Just an AWESOME homestead! This three bedroom home is sitting on such a beautiful scenic 4.27 acre lot. Situated far off road almost hidden, the land is beautifully maintained with a beautiful wooded backdrop! Built by current owner, this place was lovingly maintained throughout the years and systematically updated throughout. Windows, metal roof, updated gorgeous kitchen and bathroom, new boiler and hot water tank, completely re-insulated, and leaf guard gutters with lifetime guarantee-all within last 10 years! The home is super cozy and welcoming BUT very spacious! There are 3 fireplaces, beautiful sun room and the basement is spacious with a place for entertaining and rooms for the hobbyist! This homes outdoor space has something for everybody – large open lawn for parties, great pool space, deck with patio for summer days, a gazebo, two barns and a shed! There are so many little things that you will have to come see for yourself! Not to mention that this home is located minutes from the thruway and shopping, but has the bonus of quiet country living in one of the County's nicest area!! Delayed negations until 12/23/21 at 7:00. Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-home.