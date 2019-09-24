Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 24, 2019 - 6:30pm

Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate offers new listings! List with us today

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Land for Sale, real estate, Commercial Property, Homes for Sale, Lynn Bezon.


For more information on these listings and more, click here.
Click here for more information on 9400 Putnam Road, Town of Batavia
Click here for more information on 10 East Main Street, Corfu
For more information on the land for sale, call Lynn Bezon 344-HOME (4663)

Calendar

September 2019

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button