Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate offers something for everyone



NEW LISTING: 6539 Miller Road Elba. Pride in ownership is what you will find with this country ranch!

Super solid and spacious 3 bedroom 2 and one half bath home in a super peaceful pretty location -- you will want to pull up a chair and enjoy the views:) There is nothing to do-everything is updated and meticulously maintained.

Public water quite literally installed as of the day of listing! Roof was a tear off in 2018 -- interior freshly neutrally painted-carpets look like they haven’t been stepped on!

Basement is full and huge -- great workshop space -- 2-car attached garage -- large deck overlooking peaceful wooded backyard and a great 24 x 32 barn for all the extras or the hobbyist. Just a really nice home! Click here for more information on this listing. List with us, call Reliant Real Estate today.

