Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate: Open House this Saturday



OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 11am-12:30pm - 6380 Oak Orchard Road, Elba. A solid country home! If you are looking for a little land in the country -the kind that is move in ready but you can still make your own with an affordable price tag?? Then here you go! This home sits on over an acre of land, surrounded by fields and pasture views with a new 16x24 back deck to enjoy great nites! This home has 4 bedrooms (including a first floor bedroom, if needed!) There is first floor laundry, sunny and bright kitchen and large open living and dining room floor plan -perfect for large gatherings!! New roof and gutters in 2019 as well as new furnace and central air too!! All new windows on first floor, bathroom redone as well as kitchen. This home is ready for the next person to make it their own! Easy to check out, come see for your self! Call Reliant Real Estate today! Call 344-HOME(4663)