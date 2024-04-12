Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate - Open House TOMORROW! 151 Vine Street in Batavia

OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 11AM - 12:30PM. 151 Vine Street, Batavia-City, New York 14020. Don’t pass by this great City home-you will be pleasantly surprised as soon as you pull into drive and see the oversized 3 car garage with 4th pavilion style bay-perfect for your grill and picnic table. Your friends will be jealous! Inside the home features inviting large oak kitchen with loads of cupboard space spacious dining area and large and bright living room. This home was made for large gatherings and entertaining! Not only is there a good size first floor bedroom and bath there is also another large room which would make awesome office/playroom with pretty French doors leading to large and bright heated and fully glassed three season room featuring cozy free standing fireplace to take the chill out! This room features sliding glass doors leading to a large deck which also connects to side enclosed back porch which once held a busy -and still intact-barbershop! Before you go outside don't forget that if you go upstairs there are THREE MORE big bedrooms and another full bath! There is plenty of storage and closets throughout the home, and don’t forget the large full dry basement! This home packs a lot in-you will be amazed!