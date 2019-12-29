Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 29, 2019 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: Ring in the New Year at Batavia Downs

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Batavia Downs, New Year's Eve, Party, batavia.


Ring in 2020 with Batavia Downs Gaming! The Coupe De' Villes Will Be Providing The Live Music @ The Roaring 20's Party Between 8:30 PM - Midnight. Call 585-343-3750 ext. 6439 To Make Reservations. $125pp Includes Open Bar, Buffet Dinner, Free Play and More! (https://www.facebook.com/events/1219924994868762/) Limited Rooms Available.(https://www.bataviadownsgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/12-31-BDGW-NYE-Party-8.5x11-19-1523.pdf)

 

Calendar

December 2019

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button