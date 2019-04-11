Sponsored Post: Saturday Open House - 4159 Traber Road, Silver Lake



OPEN HOUSE - Saturday 11am-1pm - 4159 Traber Road, (Silver Lake) Castile. Look no further for your escape-this cozy and well cared for lake front home is where you are going to want to be!

Solid and charming, this home is surprisingly larger than it appears. With spacious rooms, eat-in kitchen with all appliances as well as washer dryer. Large and bright living room with inviting automatic gas fireplace for cool nights and features lofted large bedroom area that has two bedrooms and second full bath.

There is an awesome oversized enclosed porch, fully windowed that gives you the views that you will look forward to morning coffees and entertaining evenings! Enjoy the outside patio and cute yard with 50 deeded ft. of your own lakefront with dock. This home is what lake life is all about.

Call anytime to see this Great Lake front property!