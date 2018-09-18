Sponsored Post: So much home for the money - 147 Pearl Street



Amazing house for the money. So many upgrades & improvements for the money, you won’t find more for less! See for yourself-easy to see at a moments notice! Solid 3 bedroom bath and a half home! Completely remodeled within the last 5 years-beautifully done and nothing for you to do but enjoy! Full tear off roof 4 yrs. ago. Beautiful cherry cabinetry with granite countertops and all stainless appliances to stay plus washer/dryer! Extra large family/dining area perfect for entertaining with pretty gas fireplace! Super convenient upstairs laundry and 3 large bedrooms. All new carpeting thru out! Outside features extra wide drive and double lot with great deck-inexpensive utilities and NO flood insurance! SO MUCH BANG FOR THE BUCK AND EASY TO SEE AT MOMENT NOTICE! BE IN BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today, call 344-HOME or click here to view the full listing!