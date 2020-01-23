Sponsored Post: St. Joseph's School open house this Sunday



Is a Catholic Education right for your family? Explore St. Joseph Regional School this Sunday at 10 a.m. to find out.

Our STREAM based curriculum focuses on Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, and Math. We offer Pre-K programs through eighth grade, all faiths are welcome and financial aid may be available.

So whether students are looking to transfer or start in the fall, find out if St. Joseph Regional School is right for your family. Visit us at sjsbatavia.org for more information.