December 11, 2018 - 6:30pm

Sponsored Post: Stop into High Voltage Tattoo and take part in our holiday fundraiser

High Voltage Tattoo & Piercing, Tattoo, Ink, Piercing, holiday fundraiser, batavia.


High Voltage Tattoo & Piercing is hosting its annual holiday fundraiser but instead of hosting one big tattoo marathon, owner Mark Fanara is selling gift certificates with all proceeds going to abused and neglected children in Genesee County.

Fanara said 100 percent of the price of the gift certificates will go to Justice for Children and Genesee CASA and the gift certificates will be sold at a discount. If you spend $20 for a gift certificate, you will receive a $25 gift certificate, for $50, get $60, for $100, get $125. There is no limit on gift certificates.

The sale lasts through Dec. 23.

High Voltage Tattoo is located 110 W. Main St., Batavia.

 

