Sponsored Post: Stunning property in Stafford! Call Chuck Flynn today

Craftsman's dream home. Every piece of the home is 6 years new or newer due to a complete 100% renovation by the current owner. Come see this true outlier of a property located within a quarter mile of the famous Red Osier restaurant on Route 5 in Stafford, NY. So much to see!

The home includes a huge kitchen and dining area with vaulted ceilings and beautiful glass pendant lighting over the quartz topped island. Four bedrooms plus a bonus room on the second floor. Two and half bathrooms, second kitchen in the garage, kennel, coops, gardens and more.

Over 15,000 square feet of storage in the outbuildings. Very large workshop with attached showroom and an additional office in the smaller barn. So much to see! Click here for more information on this listing.