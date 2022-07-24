July 24, 2022 - 6:00am
Sponsored Post: Sunday at the Genesee County Fair; Senior Citizen Day
- Air Sculpture (Balloon Display and Demonstrations) (All Day, Every Day)
- Pig Racing – Show Schedule (SAT: 3pm, 5pm, 7pm, SUN: 3pm, 7pm, MON: 3pm, 7pm, TUES: 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, WED: 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, THURS: 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, FRI: 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, SAT: 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm)
- Niagara Down Under (All Day, Every Day)
- Pony Rides (All Day, Every Day)
- Chain Saw Carver (All Day, Every Day)
- Fame Racing Schedule – Saturday: 2,4,6 Sunday: 2,6 Monday: 2,6 Tuesday: 3,5,7 Wednesday: 1,3,5,7 Thursday: 3,5,7 Friday: 1,3,5,7 Saturday: 1,3,5
- Johnny Muttville Comix Schedule – Saturday: 1, 3:30, 5:30, Sunday: 1, 4, 5:30, Monday: 1:30, 4, 5, Tuesday: 2, 4:30, 6:30.
Sunday, July 24th – SENIOR CITIZEN DAY
- 9 AM—Open Class Poultry Show—(Merton Building)
- 10 AM—Open Class Rabbit Show—(Merton Building)
- 10 AM—WNY Garden Pullers Tractor Pulls (Grandstands)
- 10 AM – 4-H Beef Show (Main Show Ring)
- 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
- NOON – Open Class Beef Show (Main Show Ring)
- 1 PM—10 PM—MIDWAY OPEN
- 1 PM—Fair Queen Pageant (Entertainment Tent)
- 4 PM—The Big Pig Shindig Swine Show (Main Show Ring)
- 4 PM—7 PM—Monica Hall—Band (Entertainment Tent)
- 7 to 10 PM—Wail-ON Tribute to Waylon Jennings – (Entertainment Tent)
- 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Events & times on the schedule and this website are subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.
