Sponsored Post: Sweet Deal: 50 N. Pearl Street, Oakfield



Sweet Deal! New Listing Alert: 59 North Pearl Street Oakfield offers more than what meets the eye! This solid commercial building with a space for everyone! Attractive large office space that has large private conference room, main office space, and front office.

There are two huge bay garages with oversized overhead doors, one heated. Separate storage or equipment rooms if needed. Upstairs features large, nicely finished, 3 rooms and small kitchenette – could be extra office space or living quarters!

This place will surprise you with how nicely done with endless possibilities! Easy to see! Call Lynn Bezon today 585-344-HOME.