July 24, 2021 - 8:00am

Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair begins today! Drive your tractor to the fair day

Saturday, July 24th – DRIVE YOUR TRACTOR TO THE FAIR DAY • Fair Opens @ 9 am

  • 7 AM — 4-H Beef may arrive
  • 9 AM — Empire Classic Youth Sheep Show (TBD
  • 9 AM — NY Hereford Beef Show (TBD)
  • 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
  • 10 AM – 4-H Kennedy Building Exhibit Judging (Kennedy Building)
  • 10 AM – 4-H, Rabbits, Cavies & Poultry Must be in place
  • 12:30 PM — North American 6 Horse Hitch Classic (Horse Arena)
  • 2 PM — Rabbit & Cavy Show (Merton Building)
  • 2 PM — Fair Queen—Speech & Talent (Entertainment Tent)
  • 4 PM — Farm Hitch Draft Horse Show (Horse Arena)
  • 5 PM 4-H Club Exhibits must be in place (Kennedy Building)
  • 6 PM – Genesee Speedway Racing
  • 7 to 10 PM — Band – OHMS Band (Entertainment Tent)
  • 11 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Daily at the Fair: Balloon Display & Demonstrations, Pig Racing, Niagara Down Under, Pony Rides, Chain Saw Carver. Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.

