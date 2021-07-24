July 24, 2021 - 8:00am
Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair begins today! Drive your tractor to the fair day
Saturday, July 24th – DRIVE YOUR TRACTOR TO THE FAIR DAY • Fair Opens @ 9 am
- 7 AM — 4-H Beef may arrive
- 9 AM — Empire Classic Youth Sheep Show (TBD
- 9 AM — NY Hereford Beef Show (TBD)
- 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
- 10 AM – 4-H Kennedy Building Exhibit Judging (Kennedy Building)
- 10 AM – 4-H, Rabbits, Cavies & Poultry Must be in place
- 12:30 PM — North American 6 Horse Hitch Classic (Horse Arena)
- 2 PM — Rabbit & Cavy Show (Merton Building)
- 2 PM — Fair Queen—Speech & Talent (Entertainment Tent)
- 4 PM — Farm Hitch Draft Horse Show (Horse Arena)
- 5 PM 4-H Club Exhibits must be in place (Kennedy Building)
- 6 PM – Genesee Speedway Racing
- 7 to 10 PM — Band – OHMS Band (Entertainment Tent)
- 11 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Daily at the Fair: Balloon Display & Demonstrations, Pig Racing, Niagara Down Under, Pony Rides, Chain Saw Carver. Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.
