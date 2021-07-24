Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair begins today! Drive your tractor to the fair day



Saturday, July 24th – DRIVE YOUR TRACTOR TO THE FAIR DAY • Fair Opens @ 9 am

7 AM — 4-H Beef may arrive

9 AM — Empire Classic Youth Sheep Show (TBD

9 AM — NY Hereford Beef Show (TBD)

10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

10 AM – 4-H Kennedy Building Exhibit Judging (Kennedy Building)

10 AM – 4-H, Rabbits, Cavies & Poultry Must be in place

12:30 PM — North American 6 Horse Hitch Classic (Horse Arena)

2 PM — Rabbit & Cavy Show (Merton Building)

2 PM — Fair Queen—Speech & Talent (Entertainment Tent)

4 PM — Farm Hitch Draft Horse Show (Horse Arena)

5 PM 4-H Club Exhibits must be in place (Kennedy Building)

6 PM – Genesee Speedway Racing

7 to 10 PM — Band – OHMS Band (Entertainment Tent)

11 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close