Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Celebrate 4-H day

Tuesday, July 27th – CELEBRATE 4-H DAY

7 AM — 4-H Dairy Cattle may arrive

9:30 AM — 4H Market Auction Hog Show (Main Show Ring)

10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

NOON — 4-H Market Auction Lamb Show (Main Show Ring)

NOON – Open Class Beef Show (Main Show Ring)

2:30 — 4-H Market Auction Steer Show (Main Show Ring)

4 PM — Midway Opens

6 PM – Parade Line Up for 4-H Clubs (Racing Pit Area)

6:30 PM – Parade for 4-H Clubs—Around Fairgrounds

6PM — 4-H Goat Agility Contest (Main Show Ring)

7 to 10PM - Band – TBD (Entertainment Tent)

10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close