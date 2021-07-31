Local Matters

July 31, 2021 - 8:00am

Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Family Day/Drive Your Tractor to the Fair Day

Saturday, July 31st – FAMILY DAY/ DRIVE YOUR TRACTOR TO THE FAIR DAY

  • 8:30 AM – NIOGA Dairy Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 9 AM – 4-H Horse Show (Horse Arena)
  • 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
  • 1 PM – Midway Opens, Wristband Special from 1pm to 5pm
  • 3:30 PM- Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, and Duane Schmigel
  • 6 PM – Racing at Genesee Speedway
  • 6:30 PM — Staggered release of 4-H animals
  • 7 to 11:00 PM – Band – M.A.C. (Entertainment Tent)
  • 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Daily at the Fair: Balloon Display & Demonstrations, Pig Racing, Niagara Down Under, Pony Rides, Chain Saw Carver. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.

