July 31, 2021 - 8:00am
Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Family Day/Drive Your Tractor to the Fair Day
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Fair, Genesee County Agricultural Society, family, fun....
Saturday, July 31st – FAMILY DAY/ DRIVE YOUR TRACTOR TO THE FAIR DAY
- 8:30 AM – NIOGA Dairy Show (Main Show Ring)
- 9 AM – 4-H Horse Show (Horse Arena)
- 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
- 1 PM – Midway Opens, Wristband Special from 1pm to 5pm
- 3:30 PM- Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, and Duane Schmigel
- 6 PM – Racing at Genesee Speedway
- 6:30 PM — Staggered release of 4-H animals
- 7 to 11:00 PM – Band – M.A.C. (Entertainment Tent)
- 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Daily at the Fair: Balloon Display & Demonstrations, Pig Racing, Niagara Down Under, Pony Rides, Chain Saw Carver. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.
Comments