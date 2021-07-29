Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: HP Hood Day



Thursday, July 29th – HP HOOD DAY

9 AM – 4-H Horses must be in place

9 AM – 4-H Dairy Show (Main Show Ring)

9 AM— 4-H Horse Show (Horse Arena)

10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

4 PM – Midway Opens

6:45 PM – 4-H Market Animal Auction Awards Ceremony (Main Show Ring)

7 PM – 4-H Market Animal Auction Sale Begins (Main Show Ring)

7:30 PM – 10 PM – Band – TBD (Entertainment Tent)

10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close