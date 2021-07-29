July 29, 2021 - 8:00am
Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: HP Hood Day
Thursday, July 29th – HP HOOD DAY
- 9 AM – 4-H Horses must be in place
- 9 AM – 4-H Dairy Show (Main Show Ring)
- 9 AM— 4-H Horse Show (Horse Arena)
- 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
- 4 PM – Midway Opens
- 6:45 PM – 4-H Market Animal Auction Awards Ceremony (Main Show Ring)
- 7 PM – 4-H Market Animal Auction Sale Begins (Main Show Ring)
- 7:30 PM – 10 PM – Band – TBD (Entertainment Tent)
- 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Daily at the Fair: Balloon Display & Demonstrations, Pig Racing, Niagara Down Under, Pony Rides, Chain Saw Carver. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.
