July 28, 2021 - 8:00am

Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Kid's Day/Emergency Responder's Night/Gen. Co. Chamber of Commerce

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Fair, Genesee County Agricultural Society, family, fun..


Wednesday, July 28th – KID’S DAY/EMERGENCY RESPONDER’S NIGHT/GENESEE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE NIGHT

  • 8:30 AM – OPEN Class Swine must be in place
  • 9 AM – 4H Horse may arrive
  • 9 AM—4-H Meat & Dairy Goat Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 10 AM – 4-H & Open Class Goats must be removed from Goat Barn (Except Market Auction Goats)
  • 10 AM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Open
  • 12:30 PM – Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, and Duane Schmigel
  • 1 PM – Midway Opens, Kids 16 & Under Ride for $10/wristband from 1 PM-5PM
  • 2 PM—4-H Sheep Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 4 PM—4-H Hog Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 5 PM—Color War (Lawn North of Fair Restrooms) Sponsored by LuGia’s on Wheels
  • 7:00 PM – Band – TBD (Entertainment Tent)
  • 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Daily at the Fair: Balloon Display & Demonstrations, Pig Racing, Niagara Down Under, Pony Rides, Chain Saw Carver. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.

