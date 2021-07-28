July 28, 2021 - 8:00am
Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Kid's Day/Emergency Responder's Night/Gen. Co. Chamber of Commerce
Wednesday, July 28th – KID’S DAY/EMERGENCY RESPONDER’S NIGHT/GENESEE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE NIGHT
- 8:30 AM – OPEN Class Swine must be in place
- 9 AM – 4H Horse may arrive
- 9 AM—4-H Meat & Dairy Goat Show (Main Show Ring)
- 10 AM – 4-H & Open Class Goats must be removed from Goat Barn (Except Market Auction Goats)
- 10 AM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Open
- 12:30 PM – Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, and Duane Schmigel
- 1 PM – Midway Opens, Kids 16 & Under Ride for $10/wristband from 1 PM-5PM
- 2 PM—4-H Sheep Show (Main Show Ring)
- 4 PM—4-H Hog Show (Main Show Ring)
- 5 PM—Color War (Lawn North of Fair Restrooms) Sponsored by LuGia’s on Wheels
- 7:00 PM – Band – TBD (Entertainment Tent)
- 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Daily at the Fair: Balloon Display & Demonstrations, Pig Racing, Niagara Down Under, Pony Rides, Chain Saw Carver. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.
