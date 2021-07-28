Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Kid's Day/Emergency Responder's Night/Gen. Co. Chamber of Commerce



Wednesday, July 28th – KID’S DAY/EMERGENCY RESPONDER’S NIGHT/GENESEE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE NIGHT

8:30 AM – OPEN Class Swine must be in place

9 AM – 4H Horse may arrive

9 AM—4-H Meat & Dairy Goat Show (Main Show Ring)

10 AM – 4-H & Open Class Goats must be removed from Goat Barn (Except Market Auction Goats)

10 AM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Open

12:30 PM – Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, and Duane Schmigel

1 PM – Midway Opens, Kids 16 & Under Ride for $10/wristband from 1 PM-5PM

2 PM—4-H Sheep Show (Main Show Ring)

4 PM—4-H Hog Show (Main Show Ring)

5 PM—Color War (Lawn North of Fair Restrooms) Sponsored by LuGia’s on Wheels

7:00 PM – Band – TBD (Entertainment Tent)

10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close