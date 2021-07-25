July 25, 2021 - 8:00am
Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Senior Citizen Day
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Fair, Genesee County Agricultural Society, family, fun....
Sunday, July 25th – SENIOR CITIZEN DAY
- 9 AM — Genesee Valley Antique Tractor Pulls (Grandstands)
- 9 AM — Open Beef Show (Main Show Ring)
- 10 AM — WNY Garden Pullers Tractor Pulls (Grandstands) 10 AM – 4-H Beef Show (Main Show Ring)
- 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
- NOON – Open Class Beef Show (Main Show Ring) NOON—4-H Club Exhibit Judging (Kennedy Building)
- 2 PM — Poultry Show (Merton Building)
- 2 PM — Fair Queen/Princess Pageant (Entertainment Tent)
- 2 PM — Color War (Lawn North of Fair Restrooms) Sponsored by LuGia’s on Wheels
- 4 PM—The Big Pig Shindig Swine Show (Main Show Ring)
- 7 to 10 PM — Band – BB Dang (Entertainment Tent)
- 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Daily at the Fair: Balloon Display & Demonstrations, Pig Racing, Niagara Down Under, Pony Rides, Chain Saw Carver. Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.
Comments