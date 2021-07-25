Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Senior Citizen Day



Sunday, July 25th – SENIOR CITIZEN DAY

9 AM — Genesee Valley Antique Tractor Pulls (Grandstands)

9 AM — Open Beef Show (Main Show Ring)

10 AM — WNY Garden Pullers Tractor Pulls (Grandstands) 10 AM – 4-H Beef Show (Main Show Ring)

10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

NOON – Open Class Beef Show (Main Show Ring) NOON—4-H Club Exhibit Judging (Kennedy Building)

2 PM — Poultry Show (Merton Building)

2 PM — Fair Queen/Princess Pageant (Entertainment Tent)

2 PM — Color War (Lawn North of Fair Restrooms) Sponsored by LuGia’s on Wheels

4 PM—The Big Pig Shindig Swine Show (Main Show Ring)

7 to 10 PM — Band – BB Dang (Entertainment Tent)

10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close