July 25, 2021 - 8:00am

Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Senior Citizen Day

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Fair, Genesee County Agricultural Society, family, fun....


Sunday, July 25th – SENIOR CITIZEN DAY

  • 9 AM — Genesee Valley Antique Tractor Pulls (Grandstands)
  • 9 AM — Open Beef Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 10 AM — WNY Garden Pullers Tractor Pulls (Grandstands) 10 AM – 4-H Beef Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
  • NOON – Open Class Beef Show (Main Show Ring) NOON—4-H Club Exhibit Judging (Kennedy Building)
  • 2 PM — Poultry Show (Merton Building)
  • 2 PM — Fair Queen/Princess Pageant (Entertainment Tent)
  • 2 PM — Color War (Lawn North of Fair Restrooms) Sponsored by LuGia’s on Wheels
  • 4 PM—The Big Pig Shindig Swine Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 7 to 10 PM — Band – BB Dang (Entertainment Tent)
  • 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Daily at the Fair: Balloon Display & Demonstrations, Pig Racing, Niagara Down Under, Pony Rides, Chain Saw Carver. Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.

Comments

