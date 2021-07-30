Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Senior Citizen Day

July 30, 2021 - 8:00am
The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Senior Citizen Day
Friday, July 30th – SENIOR CITIZEN DAY
- 9 AM – 4-H Horse Show (Horse Arena)
- 10 AM — 4-H Livestock Costume Contest (Main Show Ring)
- 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
- NOON – 4-H Livestock Master Showman Contest (Main Show Ring)
- 1 PM – Midway Opens Kids 16 & Under Ride for $10/wristband from 1 PM—5PM
- 2PM — Genesee County Fair Talent Show (Entertainment Tent)
- 3:30 PM- Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, and Duane Schmigel
- 6 PM – NIOGA Dairy Showmanship (Main Show Ring)
- 7 PM – Demolition Derby (Grandstands)
- **FIREWORKS at the completion of the Demo Derby**
- 7 to 11 PM – Band – TBD (Entertainment Tent)
- 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Daily at the Fair: Balloon Display & Demonstrations, Pig Racing, Niagara Down Under, Pony Rides, Chain Saw Carver. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.
