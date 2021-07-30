Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Senior Citizen Day



Friday, July 30th – SENIOR CITIZEN DAY

9 AM – 4-H Horse Show (Horse Arena)

10 AM — 4-H Livestock Costume Contest (Main Show Ring)

10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

NOON – 4-H Livestock Master Showman Contest (Main Show Ring)

1 PM – Midway Opens Kids 16 & Under Ride for $10/wristband from 1 PM—5PM

2PM — Genesee County Fair Talent Show (Entertainment Tent)

3:30 PM- Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, and Duane Schmigel

6 PM – NIOGA Dairy Showmanship (Main Show Ring)

7 PM – Demolition Derby (Grandstands)

**FIREWORKS at the completion of the Demo Derby**

7 to 11 PM – Band – TBD (Entertainment Tent)

10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close