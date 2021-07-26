Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Veteran's Day

July 26, 2021 - 8:00am
The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Veteran's Day
Monday, July 26th – VETERAN’S DAY AT THE FAIR
- 7 AM — 4-H Livestock may arrive (Beef steers, dairy steers, sheep, goats, hogs)
- 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
- NOON — 4-H Market Auction Final Weigh In (steers, lambs, goats, hogs)
- 1 PM — 4-H Livestock Skill-a-thon (Main Show Ring)
- 4 PM — 4-H Market Auction Goat Show (Main Show Ring)
- 6 PM — 4-H Livestock Judging Contest
- 7 to 9:30 PM – Band – TBD (Entertainment Tent)
- 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Daily at the Fair: Balloon Display & Demonstrations, Pig Racing, Niagara Down Under, Pony Rides, Chain Saw Carver. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.
