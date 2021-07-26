Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair Daily Schedule: Veteran's Day



Monday, July 26th – VETERAN’S DAY AT THE FAIR

7 AM — 4-H Livestock may arrive (Beef steers, dairy steers, sheep, goats, hogs)

10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

NOON — 4-H Market Auction Final Weigh In (steers, lambs, goats, hogs)

1 PM — 4-H Livestock Skill-a-thon (Main Show Ring)

4 PM — 4-H Market Auction Goat Show (Main Show Ring)

6 PM — 4-H Livestock Judging Contest

7 to 9:30 PM – Band – TBD (Entertainment Tent)

10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close