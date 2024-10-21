Sponsored Post: The UR Medicine Mobile Mammography Van will be providing breast screenings at Batavia Downs

The UR Medicine Mobile Mammography Van will be providing breast screenings at Batavia Downs. The van will be available on October 23, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM in the parking lot at Batavia Downs. This service offers advanced 3D mammography screenings, targeting women aged 40 and older. It's an easy, quick process that provides the same quality of care as an in-office visit.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-844-870-0002 or email mammovan@urmc.rochester.edu. You can also visit their website at mammovan.urmc.edu for more information.