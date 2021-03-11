Sponsored Post: The WNY National Cemetery is open and accepting donations of interment flags for their Avenue of Flags program



The Western New York National Cemetery is open and accepting donations of interment flags for their Avenue of Flags program. This is a stunning presentation of flags lining the lanes of the National Cemetery.



To donate your interment flag to be flown in memory and in honor of your loved one or more information contact us at 585-344-4295 or [email protected]

Of the 143 national cemeteries in the United States, only 3 are participating in the Avenue of Flags program including our own Western New York National Cemetery. Each flag is donated by the family and friends of those entitled to military honors and are flown in tribute to their loved ones and honor of those entering the cemetery.

Our funeral homes would be honored to take care of each donation and bring them to the National Cemetery, where they will stand guard for our nation’s veterans on their last journey. Only interment flags are permitted, no store-bought flags are accepted.