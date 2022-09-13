Sponsored Post: Thermory; we're hiring awesome humans again! Apply now



Wildly creative, unorthodox company looking for unique people that are ready for something more than the typical corporate culture. We are looking for a highly motivated, detail oriented, go getter to be our Sample Specialist/Office Assistant. If you are looking for a company that is growing, truly appreciates a sense of humor, wants to make work fun, offers challenges and growth, AND values your opinions and ideas, all with a flexible schedule, then please send your resume to: [email protected] and [email protected]



Thermory USA LLC is the North American Sister company of Thermory; a world leader of thermally modified wood products, utilized for exterior decking, cladding, and porch flooring architectural elements. Our unrivaled thermal modification process uses only heat and steam to enhance the wood and provide durable, long-lasting products with a sophisticated, refined aesthetic. Our truly natural products have no equal and may just change the way you think about wood.



Learn more about Thermory on Facebook and Instagram: @ThermoryUSA or www.thermoryusa.com