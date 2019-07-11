Sponsored Post: This beauty could be yours! Call Michelle Dills today



All of this can be yours! Pride in ownership shows in this home with custom-built chef's kitchen with cherry cabinetry, huge island, bar area, glass front cabinet for your entertainment center and a walk in pantry. Living room has 3 walls of glass windows, gas fireplace, doors lead to patio with hot tub & heated pool! First floor laundry, 1st floor full bath has jetted tub and separate shower. 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms, 1 full bath and lots of storage. 36x60 Morton bldg. Professionally landscaped yard. A must see! Call Michelle Dills (585-314-7269) for a private showing! Click here for more information on this listing.