Sponsored Post: To our community, farm family, friends & loved ones 



To our community, farm family, friends and loved ones,

Where do I start to tell you about my husband, Tom Swyers? Father of our four beautiful children, their lovely spouses, and our astounding grandchildren. Apparently, you already know! The outpouring of kindness, generosity, sympathy, food, donations, cards, clearing of snow, tables & chair delivery, flowers, tears, words of praise for Tom and so much more from so many of you has been enormous. Your heartfelt love surrounds us all and gives us strength for the days ahead.



Tom had a dream early in life of being a farmer. He started his adventure working for uncles and local farmers, and with hard work and generosity from his parents, my Mother and family, and the Grace of God’s Blessing. In our 50 years of marriage, Tom never once said “I don’t want to go to work.” He was driven by a force of energy like no other. He ate, slept, and breathed farming! As the farm has grown, so have our employees. He appreciated and respected every one of them. Gardeau Crest Farm employees who we think of as family, Thank You from the bottom of our hearts!



In the years along the way Tom loved to visit with friends, fellow farmers and family. He touched so many hearts. Incidentally, after a heart attack at 38 when he was told that he had 5 to 10 years to live, we were blessed with 34 extra incredible years. Tom was kind, loving, generous, hardworking, and was a classic example of how hard work and determination yields success.



Tom was a wonderful Father, proud of each of his children, had great friends, was happy and proud to be a farmer, and was my beloved friend and husband. As for my family and myself, I want to reach out with our thanks for your love, support and kindness during such a sad time in our lives.



Thank you to our community, along with the rescue squad, medical services, and friends who were a part of our hour of need. Extra and heartfelt thanks to Eric Kelly and Tom Bush. You held our hearts through a difficult time in our lives. Thank you to our friends and family. You are all amazing and I wouldn’t expect any less from any one of you. I wish I could put more profound words of love into this letter to explain what you all meant to him. He loved each and every one of you.



God Bless everyone who reached out to us for your generosity, donations, caring for us, and for your prayers and love. Our family will miss Tom more than anyone will ever know, and our journey without him will be difficult, however, Tom will live in our hearts forever.



Thank you for an amazing life, Tom! Rest In Peace, my darling, ‘til we meet again. Thank you for loving me.



Blessings to all,

Yvonne Swyers, Joey & Tonya, Mike & Elizabeth,

Jake & Kim, Daniel & Ashley and 18 beautiful grandchildren