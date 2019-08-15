Local Matters

August 15, 2019 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: Two Open Houses @ 129 Trumbull Pkwy., in Batavia

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Howard Hanna, Chuck Flynn, real estate, Hoe for sale, open house, batavia.


Open House: 129 Trumbull Parkway: Thursday, Aug. 15th from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, Aug. 17th from 12 - 2 p.m. Classic American Foursquare Colonial style home on huge double lot in the city! Four bedrooms, one bath and finished third floor.

Deck, mudroom, pantry, updated kitchen, hardwood floor. Huge two-car garage includes finished 1.5 story studio w/ vaulted ceilings and skylights.

Beautifullly landscaped with perenials, don't let someone else buy this home, come see for yourself! Showings begin at Open House on Thursday Aug 15th @ 5:30 p.m. No negotiations until Saturday 8/17 at 5 p.m.

