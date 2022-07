Sponsored Post: Wednesday at the Genesee County Fair; kid's day & emergency responder's night

Daily at the Fair:

Air Sculpture (Balloon Display and Demonstrations) (All Day, Every Day)

Pig Racing – Show Schedule (SAT: 3pm, 5pm, 7pm, SUN: 3pm, 7pm, MON: 3pm, 7pm, TUES: 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, WED: 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, THURS: 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, FRI: 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, SAT: 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm)

Niagara Down Under (All Day, Every Day)

Pony Rides (All Day, Every Day)

Chain Saw Carver (All Day, Every Day)

Fame Racing Schedule – Saturday: 2,4,6 Sunday: 2,6 Monday: 2,6 Tuesday: 3,5,7 Wednesday: 1,3,5,7 Thursday: 3,5,7 Friday: 1,3,5,7 Saturday: 1,3,5

Johnny Muttville Comix Schedule – Saturday: 1, 3:30, 5:30, Sunday: 1, 4, 5:30, Monday: 1:30, 4, 5, Tuesday: 2, 4:30, 6:30.

Wednesday, July 27th – KID’S DAY/EMERGENCY RESPONDER’S NIGHT

9 AM—4-H Meat & Dairy Goat Show (Main Show Ring)

9 AM—4-H Western Horse Show (Horse Arena)

10 AM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Open

12:30 PM – Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, and Duane Schmigel

1 PM – 10 PM—Midway Opens, Kids 16 & Under Ride for $15/wristband from 1 PM-5 PM

1 PM—4-H Breeding Sheep Show (Main Show Ring)

4 PM—4-H Hog Show (Main Show Ring)

7 PM—4-H Alumni Master Showman Contest (Main Show Ring)

7 PM—Genesee Speedway GoKart Racing (Grandstands)

10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Events & times on the schedule and this website are subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.