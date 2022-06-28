Sponsored Post: Welcome home: 7420 Lewiston Road, Oakfield! Call Nik Rathod today

. This beautiful property has everything you are looking for and more! The home site on just under 2 acres of land & with nearly 3,000 sq ft inside. This 5 bed, 3 full bath home has all the updates you want, the space you need, and so much room to entertain, inside and out! 1st floor has brand new life proof vinyl flooring throughout. Enjoy the large eat-in kitchen with island, formal living & dining room, lovely gas fireplace and bonus room complete with bar for fun nights with family and friends. Home has 4 good sized bedrooms on 2nd level, master with en-suite and hard to find 2nd floor laundry. Walk up attic is partially finished and could be turned into massive & private master suite, another party area, huge home office or just a place to escape! Enjoy the view of your large lot from the deck overlooking fire pit. Yard has electric pet fence already installed & don't forget about the 4 car garage. Roof and boiler 4 years old, and new electric. Purchase includes .92 acres separate parcel listed under 183889 8.-1-72.