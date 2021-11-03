Sponsored Post: Who knew what all goes on at Jam At The Ridge



Who knew what all goes on at Jam At The Ridge? We used to think that everyone knew all of the activities and events that Jam At The Ridge is famous for, but I keep hearing "I didn't know they did this or that". So we decided work with The Batavian, the one stop for what's going on in Genesee County!

This winter, we continue to be OPEN TO THE PUBLIC for our RESTAURANT / BAR and CAMPING. Join us, you'll be glad you did. We have a great little Restaurant and Bar that focuses on F.O.R.M (a Farm, Ocean, Ranch Menu) with some of the freshest ingredients around brought to your table. Our cook, Kellie, is awesome and creates food that is well worth the visit. Her, from scratch, baked pies, cakes, and cookies are the best around. Take a pie home if you like. Thursday is Family Supper Night. Two featured meals for just $10 each. Or try something from the full menu like our Twisted Chicken French, Fish Fry or Baked Fish, a Gourmet Burger, Pizza, or something else. Ask them to make it with Ridge Spice for a little Kick. This weeks featured items are: Chicken Picatta or Kellie's featured burger ... The Western. Restaurant Hours: Thursday, Friday, Saturday 4PM to 9PM, Sunday 9AM 'till Noon, for Breakfast.

Like KARAOKE? We do too and host a Karaoke Night twice a month. Like live bands? We do too, and host a live band once a month.



The list of Summer activities and events we host goes on and on! The Giant Slip and Slide (350' of slippery fun), Watermelon eating contest, Getting proposed to at a concert, Lasagna - enough for two slices, Halloween Party with Costumes, A Big Party Sound "dance off" with DJ Josh. Professional Fireworks Display, A sample from Art and Crafts time, Live concert shows - Open to the public. An up and coming group that rocked the house. Whiskey Myers. O-at-Ka Festival Parade ... time for a Pirate Ship with Mermaids. First Responders Weekend Benefit - don those PPE's. How fast can you get dressed? These pro's get the job done in under 60 seconds!



To see what sort of magic we've been cooking up for Summer 2022, visit our Facebook Page. ​Jam At The Ridge - Recreation, Entertainment, Camping, and Exceptional Food - 8101 Conlon Road, Le Roy, NY 14482. Call 585-768-4883. or visit www.JATRNY.com. We're OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and OPEN ALL YEAR! We're right off the Caledonia Snowmobile Trail as it crosses Conlon Road. Stop in for a fill up, you'll be glad you did.