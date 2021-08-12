August 12, 2021 - 4:30pm
Sponsored Post: Win four tickets to see Billy Joel - only at T.F. Brown's
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, T.F. Brown's, Billy Joel, concert, tickets.
It's 8'oclock on a Friday....JOIN US DURING THE BILLS GAME (starts at 7 pm) THIS FRIDAY NIGHT where you can cheer on the Bills & win BIG! WE’LL BE GIVING RAFFLE TICKETS AWAY EVERY HOUR STARTING AT 8 PM, AND THE DRAWING FOR THE WINNER WILL BE AT 11 PM. (*Must be present at the time of drawing to win*). EVERY HOUR IS ANOTHER CHANCE TO WIN *TICKETS VALUED AT $800! "There's Always Something Happening at Brown's!
Comments