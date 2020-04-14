Sponsored Post: Yes, Reliant Real Estate can help you buy or sell a home



New Listing Alert: 5101 Barrville Road, Elba. Do you want to run away and get it away from it all? Here’s your chance, just walk this property once and you will see all you need. Wildlife galore – a pond and a wandering creek, woods, a great private back yard with pool and large deck to watch it all from!

Tiny homes are all the rage and this one has all you need plus so much more!

Downstairs is spacious and homey, with a great entrance morning room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling which leads to kitchen and large pantry closet. A formal dining area and front living room make up the rest. Upstairs has large master suite with full bath -- redone in 2014 -- closets galore and laundry area.

This house packs a lot in with a lot of bang here for the buck. With a little elbow grease you will truly have a little paradise!