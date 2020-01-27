300 games for Mike Schepis, MacDonald, Cordes
Mike Schepis of Medina rolled his first United States Bowling Congress-certified 300 game on Jan. 15 in the Wednesday Community League.
The perfect game capped a 719 series on lanes 1-2 for the 29-year-old right-hander and came exactly a year after his brother, Ryan, notched his first sanctioned 300 game.
This past Wednesday at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, Gary MacDonald of Batavia put together games of 300-269-225 for a 794 series in the Wednesday Misfits League.
McDonald, a 37-year-old right-hander, now has two 300 games and two 800 series to his credit.
Also at Mancuso's, Nate Cordes shook off a 174 start to post 267 and 300 for a 741 series in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday Night League. That's the fifth 300 game for the powerful right-hander.
At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, veteran bowlers Larry Bateman of Byron and Scott Gibson of Oakfield were red-hot in the Wednesday Men’s Handicap League.
Bateman just missed an 800 series – shooting a 263 game and 782 series – while Gibson wasn’t far behind with a 268 game and 769 series.
At Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Ryan Hanks registered a 298 game and 728 series to lead the Sneezy's Monday Night League.
