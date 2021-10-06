A 'tree-mendous' attraction. Draves Arboretum hosts Chamber of Commerce agriculture tour

As one of only about three dozen Level 3 arboretums as classified by the industry’s leading accreditation organization, Draves Arboretum – featuring 800 different species over 27 acres on Sharrick Road in Darien – has a significant role in the protection, education and appreciation of trees.

About 30 people who took part in the 31st annual Decision-Maker’s Agriculture Forum sponsored by the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce found that out this morning as they heard a presentation from and were led on a walking tour by Tom Draves, facility president and curator.

Draves, who also has a tree and landscaping business, said he and his family have carefully and meticulously built the arboretum over the past four decades to its status as one of the best in the world.

After forming a board of directors and establishing itself as a not-for-profit corporation, Draves Arboretum earned the Level 3 endorsement in 2019 through The Morton Arboretum’s ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of arboretums that they have accredited and there’s only about 35 in the world that are Level 3; it’s a giant hurdle,” Draves said. “With Level 3, you have to do a tremendous amount of education, you have to collaboration with other arboretums … and you have to have documented improvement and scientific research in the betterment of trees and shrubs.”

A member of several New York tree associations -- he’s even patented some species of trees, Draves said he embraces the chance to teach college students, mentioning that Niagara County Community College, Finger Lakes Community College and Alfred State College provides degree and certificate programs that require tree identification courses.

“We have had to introduce new trees to accommodate for the classes,” he said.

Draves said the property had just 40 trees at the beginning.

“We have a piece of property, approximately 27 acres, and where we are standing right now (in the Richards Complex conference center) was a cornfield,” he said. “Every single tree that you see here was planted; the right tree in the right spot.”

He said he was encouraged by colleagues to expand the arboretum, telling him that “there was no collection like this in Western New York and that he needed to take steps to move forward to preserve it …”

Over the years, new components have been added, he said, including a pond patio, The Fairway (shaped like a golf fairway with a bridge), The Sanctuary (along the entrance road), a gazebo, The Pinetum (featuring fir and spruce) and, most recently, the dwarf conifer garden.

Conifers are trees that bear cones and needle-like or scale-like leaves that are typically evergreen.

Just this year, the American Conifer Society designated that section, which has 30 to 40 conifers, as a “reference garden,” Draves said.

About 20 years ago, irrigation was installed throughout the facility – “Every tree can be reached with a 75-foot hose,” Draves said

The arboretum also has accreditation by the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York, he said, giving it the same credentials as a school or college as an education facility.

“There are very few in New York State that are privately owned – most are an extension of a college or arboretum,” he advised.

He said expansion plans include a granite stone for the front entrance, an iron gate at the front, and a new bathroom facility.

Just prior to leading the tour, Draves reviewed the NYS Inherent Risk Law, warning participants to be aware of a dozen or so hazards on the land – things such as poison ivy, deep ponds, bridges with no handrails and depressions in the ground caused by the animals that also called the arboretum home.

Photo at top: Participants in today's Agriculture Forum sponsored by the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce learn about the spruce tree on a tour conducted by Tom Draves of Draves Arboretum.

Tom Draves taking a close look at a 'Shiloh Splash' river birch.

A single-needle fir.

Cherry blossom.

Bristlecone pine.

Sassafras.

Crossing the bridge.

A black oak.

Golden larch.

Draves explaining the finer points of the honey locust.

In front of the 'Slender Silhouette' sweetgum tree.

Photos by Mike Pettinella.